Wayfair cut at Gordon Haskett with goods news said to be priced in
Jan. 28, 2021 9:35 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)WBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Gordon Haskett drops its rating on Wayfair (W -0.2%) to Hold from Accumulate following its strong run.
- Analyst Chuck Grom says that a large portion of the recent move seems to coincide with ongoing consumer focus on the category, which has only been augmented by the release of the second round of stimulus funds in early January, and the prospects for a third.
- Wayfair is still generating plenty of momentum after the holiday period. Grom notes qualified visits to Wayfair's checkout domain have surged in the first three weeks of January, with growth of 135.3% vs. December's 93.4%, and November at 70.0%, setting up the retailer for strong commentary when it reports earnings.
- "However, with shares now above $280, we believe most of this good news is priced in and remain wary of some of the headwinds facing the industry on the manufacturing/shipping side, including extended lead times, shipping delays at ports, container shortages, and the prospects for ongoing shipping surcharges here domestically with third party carriers."
- The firm keeps a price target of $300 in place.
- The Wall Street analyst scorecard on Wayfair shows 15 Buy-equivalent ratings, 13 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 5 Sell-equivalent ratings.