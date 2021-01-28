Comcast jumps 5.3% as broadband success paces easy fourth-quarter beat
Jan. 28, 2021 10:39 AM ET
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is up 5.3%, rising to a two-week high after Q4 earnings that showed an easy beat thanks largely to strong broadband performance, which compensated for bumps in entertainment.
- The company also boosted its dividend by about 9%.
- Revenues dipped just 2.4%, much better than feared, and attributable net income rose 6.9% to $3.38B. Adjusted net income (excluding some merger-related costs, and investments in Atairos and Hulu) fell 28.5% to $2.62B.
- It added a net 538,000 new broadband customers; total customer relationships rose by 455,000 considering video customer net losses came to 248,000 and total voice customer net losses were 24,000. The company also added 246,000 wireless lines.
- Free cash flow fell 31.6%, to $1.7B.
- Along with the strong high-speed Internet results, "Our theme parks in Orlando and Osaka reached breakeven; and encouragingly, Sky returned to customer growth in all three of its markets, bringing our total customer relationships and overall revenue in Europe essentially back to 2019 levels," says CEO Brian Roberts.
- Meanwhile, it says streaming service Peacock has 33M sign-ups in the U.S. so far - up from a Dec. 8 figure of 28M. That time period encapsulates the Jan. arrival of key series The Office on Peacock.
- Revenue breakout: Cable Communications, $15.7B (up 6.3%); NBCUniversal, $7.5B (down 18.1%); Sky, $5.21B (up 3.3%).
