Diageo stock rises 4%, shines on Q4 earnings beat,
Jan. 28, 2021 10:43 AM ETDiageo plc (DEO)DEOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Diageo (DEO +4.3%) reports 1H net sales of £6.87B down 4.6%, beats consensus by £40M.
- Organic net sales up 1.0%, despite a significant impact from travel retail and on-trade restrictions.
- North America growth was driven by resilient consumer demand, share growth of total beverage alcohol, positive category mix and the replenishment of stock levels by distributors and retailers.
- Operating profit of £2.2B, declined 8.3%, driven by unfavourable exchange and a decline in organic operating profit.
- Net cash from operating activities up £0.7B to £2B, and free cash flow up £0.8B to £1.8 billion.
- 1H Non-GAAP EPS of £0.70 beats consensus by £0.02; GAAP EPS of £0.68.
- CEO, Ivan Menezes comments, "We delivered a strong performance in a challenging operating environment, returning to top line organic sales growth during the half. We rapidly pivoted to the channels and occasions most relevant to consumers and invested behind new opportunities. This more than offset the impact of on-trade restrictions and the decline in Travel Retail."
- SA Contributor comments in article, 'Diageo: Gin And Tequila Lead The Way For Growth'
- Previously: Diageo EPS beats by £0.02, beats on revenue (Jan. 28)