Equinor raises Sverdrup production capacity by ~100K bbl/day
Jan. 28, 2021 10:58 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)EQNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Equinor (EQNR +0.3%) says it expects a third capacity increase at the Johan Sverdrup field, where it now expects to raise its daily production capacity to 535K bbl/day of oil by mid-2021.
- The giant field came onstream in October 2019 and was expected to have an output capacity of 440K bbl/day.
- The company says the capacity increase depends on water injection planned for later this year.
- "This increase is possible because the field production has been very good and stable from day one, and the wells have produced even better than expected," according to the VP for Johan Sverdrup operations.
- Equinor "generates a copious amount of cash flow and should have no trouble covering its recently increased dividend," Power Hedge writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.