Flex climbs 8% on earnings smashers, operating income rises 21.5% Y/Y
Jan. 28, 2021 11:21 AM ETFlex Ltd. (FLEX)FLEXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Flex (FLEX +8.1%) reports FQ3 revenue of $6.72B, up 3.7% Y/Y, beats consensus by $470M.
- Adjusted Operating Income $311M, up 21.5% Y/Y.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.12; GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.14.
- Company is actively pursuing alternatives for NEXTracker business and is considering options that may include, among others, a full or partial separation of the business through an initial public offering, sale, spin-off, or other transaction.
- "Flex's strong third quarter performance exceeded our prior expectations, as robust demand across our portfolio drove solid revenue growth. Furthermore, our operational focus and disciplined execution delivered record adjusted operating margin and EPS. These results validate our ongoing strategy to drive margin-accretive growth, manage business mix, improve profitability, and generate free cash flow." said Revathi Advaithi, CEO.
- Guidance FQ4 2021:Revenue: $5.6B-6B; GAAP EBT $145M-185M; Adjusted Operating Income $225M-265M; GAAP EPS: $0.24-0.30 which includes $0.08 for stock-based compensation expense and net intangible amortization; Adjusted EPS: $0.32 to $0.38.
- Additional insight into Flex spinoff potential here in SA contributor article here.
- Previously: Flex EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue, guides Q4 above estimates (Jan. 28)