  • Dover (DOV +0.7%) reported Q4 revenue increased slightly to $1.78B compared to last year, and organically decreased by 2%. Net earnings increased to $182M (+8% Y/Y).
  • Revenue by segments: Engineered Products $394.17M (-6.6% Y/Y); Fueling Solutions $409.29M (-7.9% Y/Y); Imaging & Identification $287.75M (+4.9% Y/Y); Pumps & Process Solutions $347.49M (+5.9% Y/Y); and Refrigeration & Food Equipment $342.26M (+11.8% Y/Y).
  • Q4 Gross margin declined slightly by 10 bps to 36.6%; and operating margin declined by 16 bps to 13.8%.
  • Adj. EBITDA segments was $372.66M (+0,5% Y/Y); and margin was flat at 20.9%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $1.1B, compared to $945.31M a year ago; and FCF was $939M.
  • Company reported consolidated booking of $1.94B (+5.2% Y/Y); and Backlog of $1.76B (+20.7% Y/Y) for the quarter.
  • FY21 Guidance: GAAP EPS in the range of $5.42 to $5.62; and adj. EPS in range of $6.25 to $6.45 vs. $6.24 consensus; and full year revenue growth of 8% to 10% (5% to 6% on an organic basis). Free Cash Flow 11%-13% of revenue.
  • “Overall, Dover is inevitably affected by recessions but it is more resilient than most industrial manufacturers,” writes Aristofanis Papadatos in a Neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
