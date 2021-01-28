Colgate-Palmolive Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2021 1:15 PM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)CLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.15B (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects organic growth of 5.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, CL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.