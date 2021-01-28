Church & Dwight Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2021 1:21 PM ETChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)CHDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+10.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects organic growth of 8.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, CHD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.