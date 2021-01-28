WisdomTree Investments Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2021 1:32 PM ETWisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)WETFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $65.47M (-5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WETF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.