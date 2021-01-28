Stifel Financial Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2021 1:34 PM ETStifel Financial Corp. (SF)SFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (-30.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $956.62M (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.