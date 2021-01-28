Synchrony Financial Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-21.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.72B (-12.3% Y/Y).
- Provision for loan losses estimated at $1.11B.
- Net interest margin is seen at 14.05% while net charge-offs at $1.02B.
- Over the last 2 years, SYF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.