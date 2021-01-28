LyondellBasell Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2021 1:52 PM ETLyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)LYBBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.06B (-13.7% Y/Y).
- EBITDA estimated at $1.03B.
- Over the last 2 years, LYB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.