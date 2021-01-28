Knight-Swift Transportation guidance said to look light
Jan. 28, 2021 1:55 PM ETKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)KNXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX -2.3%) trades lower again after only matching consensus expectations with its Q4 report yesterday.
- Morgan Stanley thinks guidance from the trucker may be on the light side.
- Analyst Ravi Shanker: "The guide does look very conservative. Connecting the dots between 4Q market conditions and what we expect in 2021, KNX’s guide looks very conservative. Even with a flat fleet count and flat utilization, revenue should grow in the HSD-LDD range at least, if we were to assume spot rates stabilize at current levels (+40% in 1H and flat/down slightly in 2H) and contract rates are up HSD-LDD for 2021 (assuming 80:20 contract:spot ratio). In 4Q20, Trucking rev ex-FS grew 9% and OR improved 700 bp y/y. However, even if we were to assume normal seasonality from a 4Q20 starting point, this brings FY21 Trucking OR ex-FS to 81.0%. It does not take heroic assumptions on gains on sale, Logistics and IM OR to get to ~$3.60 EPS. Stronger pricing/volumes and better incremental margins than normal seasonality should bridge toward $4 EPS from there."
- MS keeps an Overweight rating on KNX and price target of $60.
- During the company's conference call, zero-emissions vehicles were discussed by KNX execs.