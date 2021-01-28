Triumph receives hydraulic components contract for Sikorsky's cargo helicopter

Jan. 28, 2021
  • Triumph (NYSE:TGI) says that its Systems & Support business has secured a low-rate initial production (LRIP) order from Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky (NYSE:LMT) for the CH-53K King Stallion rotorcraft.
  • The contract consists of LRIP 1 and 2 deliverables, including spares, for the U.S. Marine Corps next generation heavy-lift platform that is being produced to replace the CH-53E Super Stallion. Deliveries for the program will run through 2021.
  • "LRIP is a critical milestone for any new platform, and we are pleased Sikorsky has chosen Triumph Group to support the innovative CH-53K from development to production and through the entire aircraft life cycle," says William Kircher, EVP of Triumph Systems and Support.
