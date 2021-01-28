FDA lifts clinical hold on Bellicum's BPX-601 cancer trial
- Bellicum Pharma (BLCM -1.0%) announces that the U.S. FDA has lifted the clinical hold on patient enrollment and dosing in its Phase 1/2 dose-escalation clinical trial evaluating BPX-601 and rimiducid in patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic or prostate cancer.
- The company said that it had worked with the health regulator to resolve all issues relating to the clinical hold, and added that it plans to work with clinical investigators to resume patient enrollment in the trial.
- BPX-601, Bellicum’s first GoCAR-T product candidate, is being evaluated as a treatment for pancreatic and prostate tumors expressing prostate stem cell antigen (PSCA).
- The FDA had put a clinical hold on enrollment and dosing in the trial following the death of a patient, the company had disclosed in December last year.