Principal Financial Q4 marked by strong growth in RIS - Spread earnings
Jan. 28, 2021 4:41 PM ETPrincipal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG)PFGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Q4 non-GAAP operating EPS of $1.48 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.43 and grew from $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.
- "We see momentum as we head into 2021 including the final migrations of our Institutional Retirement and Trust customers to Principal, the resiliency and recovery of our small to medium-sized businesses, and the growing strength of our global asset management enterprise," said Chairman, President and CEO Dan Houston.
- Assets under management reach a record $806.6B, including $13.7B of net cash flow for the full-year 2020.
- Book value per common share, excluding AOCI other than foreign currency translation adjustment, was $47.07 at Dec. 31, 2020 vs. $44.25 at Dec. 31, 2019.
- Q1 pretax operating earnings by segment:
- Retirement and Income Solutions - Fee — $116.2M, up 1% Y/Y;
- Retirement and Income Solutions - Spread — $150.6M, up 63%;
- Principal Global Investors — $151.9M, up 5%;
- Principal International — $59.6M, down 23%;
- Specialty Benefits Insurance — $45.1M, down 54%;
- Individual Life Insurance — $44.4M, down 5%.
- Conference call on Jan. 29 at 10:00 AM ET.
