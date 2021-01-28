Principal Financial Q4 marked by strong growth in RIS - Spread earnings

  • Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Q4 non-GAAP operating EPS of $1.48 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.43 and grew from $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.
  • "We see momentum as we head into 2021 including the final migrations of our Institutional Retirement and Trust customers to Principal, the resiliency and recovery of our small to medium-sized businesses, and the growing strength of our global asset management enterprise," said Chairman, President and CEO Dan Houston.
  • Assets under management reach a record $806.6B, including $13.7B of net cash flow for the full-year 2020.
  • Book value per common share, excluding AOCI other than foreign currency translation adjustment, was $47.07 at Dec. 31, 2020 vs. $44.25 at Dec. 31, 2019.
  • Q1 pretax operating earnings by segment:
  • Retirement and Income Solutions - Fee — $116.2M, up 1% Y/Y;
  • Retirement and Income Solutions - Spread — $150.6M, up 63%;
  • Principal Global Investors — $151.9M, up 5%;
  • Principal International — $59.6M, down 23%;
  • Specialty Benefits Insurance — $45.1M, down 54%;
  • Individual Life Insurance — $44.4M, down 5%.
  • Conference call on Jan. 29 at 10:00 AM ET.
