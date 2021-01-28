Olin's Q4 adjusted EBITDA, revenues top estimates
Jan. 28, 2021 4:58 PM ET Olin Corporation (OLN) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Olin (NYSE:OLN) +2.4% post-market after its Q4 net loss of $0.21/share was smaller than its year-ago net loss of $0.49/share, and Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $246.2M came in well ahead of $173.2M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 total sales increased 19% Y/Y to $1.65B, chlor alkali products and vinyls sales rose 4% to $793.7M, epoxy sales gained 10% to $519.8M, and Winchester sales more than doubled to $340.6M.
- The company expects Q1 adjusted EBITDA to improve vs. Q4 2020, with strength in its chemicals businesses, particularly in Epoxy, "to push the ECU PCI higher, with Olin's recent price increase announcements for chlorine, epichlorohydrin, epoxy resins, bleach, ethylene dichloride and chlorinated organics forecast to positively contribute."