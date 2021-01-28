Juniper Networks dips 3.3% after quarterly earnings beat, in-line guidance

Jan. 28, 2021 5:17 PM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)JNPRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is 3.3% lower postmarket after its Q4 earnings came in with a beat as revenues ticked up slightly, and in-line guidance for the current quarter.
  • Revenues rose 1.7% overall to $1.22B, with product gains making up for a slight shortfall in service sales.
  • Meanwhile operating margin fell to 19.3% from the prior-year 20.4%, and net income fell 9% to $181.8M. That was up 26% from the prior quarter.
  • “Despite the various challenges presented by the pandemic, we achieved many of the objectives we laid out earlier in the year, which included growing our enterprise business for a fourth consecutive year, growing our cloud business for a second consecutive year and stabilizing our service provider business," says CEO Rami Rahim. "We believe these outcomes are a direct result of the strategic actions we have taken, which should position us for sustainable full-year revenue growth starting this year.”
  • Revenue breakout: Product, $810.2M (up 2.3%); Service, $412.4M (down 0.9%).
  • Net cash flows from operations was $125.8M, vs. a year-go $95.7M. Days sales outstanding in accounts receivable was 71 days vs. the prior year's 66 days.
  • Liquidity at year-end was $2.43B, vs a prior-year $2.54B.
  • For the first quarter, it's guiding to revenue of $1.005B-$1.105B (in line with expectations for $1.03B), gross margin (non-GAAP) of 58-60%, operating margin of 10.6% at the midpoint, and EPS of $0.20-$0.30 (in line with consensus for $0.25).
