InterDigital updates guidance, expects charges for patent portfolio management
Jan. 28, 2021 6:01 PM ET InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)
- InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) has updated guidance for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
- It expects revenues to come in at $87M-$90M; that includes $85M-$88M of recurring revenue.
- It also expects to recognize one-time charges of $10M-$11M, primarily related to "ongoing patent portfolio management."
- That should bring a sequential increase in operating expenses to about $15M, vs. previous guidance for $5M that was mainly driven by litigation.
- The company is expected to report earnings Feb. 19; consensus estimates are for EPS of $0.44 on revenues of $86.7M.