Mesoblast issues FQ2 operational and financial update

Jan. 29, 2021 4:52 AM ET
  • Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) provides an update on its pipeline of late-stage product candidates and an activity report for fiscal Q2 ended December 31, 2020.
  • Revenues from royalties on TEMCELL HS Inj. sales for FQ2 were $2.1M compared to $2M in 2019.
  • After availability of 60-day results of the COVID-19 ARDS trial in Q1, data will be further analyzed by Mesoblast and Novartis to identify meaningful clinical outcomes that may guide decisions on the development program for remestemcel-L in non-COVID ARDS.
  • The company intends to meet with FDA during Q1 to discuss the potential for accelerated approval of remestemcel-L in the treatment of children with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease.
  • Results from the Phase 3 trial evaluating MPC-06-ID (rexlemestrocel-L) in patients with chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease are expected shortly.
  • Mesoblast has amended its existing agreement with Hercules to extend the interest-only period of the loan up to March 2022.
  • Cash on hand at December 31, 2020 was $77.5M. Over the next 12 months, MESO may receive up to an additional $92.5M through existing financing facilities and strategic partnerships.
