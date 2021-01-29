Ericsson rises 8.5% as networking, higher margins drive strong Q4

  • Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is up 8.5% after topping expectations with its fourth-quarter earnings, riding momentum from 5G networking contracts amid a ban on Chinese rival Huawei in several countries.
  • Revenues jumped 13% to 69.6B Swedish kronor. Perhaps more important, gross margin improved by nearly four percentage points, to 40.6% from a year-ago 36.8%.
  • Operating margin jumped to 15.8% from 9.2%. For the full year, "our operating margin of 12.5% exceeded our 2020 target and reached the 2022 Group target range two years early," says CEO Börje Ekholm.
  • Operating income jumped 80%, to 11B kronor from 6.1B kronor. And net income rose to 7.2B kronor from a year-ago 4.5B kronor, about a 60% gain.
  • Sales by segment: Networks, 49.4B kronor (up 11%); Digital Services, 12.7B kronor (down 4%); Managed Services, 5.8B kronor (down 17%); Emerging Busines and other, 1.7B kronor (flat).
  • Cash flow from operations was 13.9B kronor, up from a year-ago 0.5B. Free cash flow before M&A was 12.8B kronor; adding in that impact, free cash flow was 3.5B kronor vs. a year-ago -3.2B. (The prior year saw impact from payments of 10.1B kronor related to resolving U.S. SEC and DOJ investigations.)
  • Earnings call presentation
  • Earnings call transcript
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.