NiSource cut to Neutral at Goldman on regulatory, financing risk
Jan. 29, 2021 12:33 PM ETNiSource Inc. (NI)NIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- NiSource (NI -1.6%) drifts lower after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $25 price target, trimmed from $27, citing "risk from increased rate case overhang at its gas utility segment, along with elevated equity financing needs, that could keep the stock at a discount multiple near-term."
- Goldman analyst Insoo Kim maintains a positive view of the company's robust longer-term growth plan, driven by sizeable planned renewable additions in Indiana, but he also sees NiSource exposed to market forces given its announced plan to issue around ~$2.7B of equity.
- Kim warns that a non-constructive decision in the Pennsylvania case - expected by the end of February - could have a negative impact to NiSource's earnings and sentiment; the administrative law judge last month recommended that the state's utilities commission deny the company's ~$100M rate increase request in its entirety.
- Gordon Haskett analysts recently speculated that NiSource could become an activist target.