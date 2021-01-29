Dallas Fed's Kaplan sees positive growth in Q1 as fiscal actions take hold

Jan. 29, 2021 3:35 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Though the U.S. economy continues to face challenges, fiscal support is likely to produce positive growth in Q1, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said during a virtual energy forum hosted by the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce.
  • "Underlying that forecast is the assumption that we’ll gradually and steadily vaccinate more and more of the population as we head to the spring," he said.
  • He expects unemployment to decline to 4.5% by year-end. (That compares with 6.7% in December 2020 and 14.7% in April, but still higher than 3.5% in February 2020.)
  • "We think we may well bet back to 'normal' by the first quarter of 2022 in terms of mobility and engagement," he added.
  • "If all that unfolds, as I just said, with a lot of uncertainty, we think we can grow at 5%. And then depending on what additional fiscal actions are taken, we could see even greater than that."
  • For the time being, "we're still in the teeth of this pandemic;" the forecast also assumes that the coronavirus vaccines will be effective on new strains of the virus, he said.
  • Earlier in the month, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said new virus strains and slow vaccine distribution have made him cautious about the outlook.
