Fannie Mae's guaranty book of business reports 7.6% CAGR in December

  • Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) guaranty book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 7.6% to $3.71T in December from $3.69T at the end of November.
  • Conventional single-family serious delinquency rate dipped 9 basis points to 2.87% in December.
  • Multifamily serious delinquency narrowed 5 bps to 0.98%.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2020, 0.4% of Fannie Mae's Multifamily Guaranty Book of Business based on unpaid principal balance was in an active forbearance, the vast majority related to COVID-19;
  • Also, 3.4% and 3.0% of Single-Family Conventional Book of Business based on unpaid principal balance and loan count, respectively, was in active forbearance, the vast majority of related to COVID-19; 12% of these loans in forbearance (based on loan count) were still current.
  • In December 2020, Fannie Mae issued re-securitizations that were backed by $12.1B in Freddie Mac securities.
