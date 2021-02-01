WISeKey acquires 51% of arago; signs binding term sheet to buy remaining stake

  • Following the shareholders’ approval, WISeKey (NASDAQ:WKEY) will acquire a controlling 51% share of arago’s share capital and signs a binding term sheet to acquire the remaining 49% minority interest.
  • Per the binding agreement, the combination of the businesses will be completed through the issuance of WISeKey Class B Shares to arago’s remaining minority shareholder against contribution to WISeKey of all arago shares not yet held by WISeKey.
  • “The combination of WISeKey and arago should fuel revenue growth of the WISeKey group and help us attain higher gross margins. This will be a resource-intensive exercise but is essential for our goal to increase profitability,” stated Peter Ward, member of the Board and CFO of WISeKey.
  • Previously (Nov. 2, 2020): WISeKey to acquire ARAGO
