WISeKey acquires 51% of arago; signs binding term sheet to buy remaining stake
Feb. 01, 2021 2:13 AM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)WKEYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Following the shareholders’ approval, WISeKey (NASDAQ:WKEY) will acquire a controlling 51% share of arago’s share capital and signs a binding term sheet to acquire the remaining 49% minority interest.
- Per the binding agreement, the combination of the businesses will be completed through the issuance of WISeKey Class B Shares to arago’s remaining minority shareholder against contribution to WISeKey of all arago shares not yet held by WISeKey.
- “The combination of WISeKey and arago should fuel revenue growth of the WISeKey group and help us attain higher gross margins. This will be a resource-intensive exercise but is essential for our goal to increase profitability,” stated Peter Ward, member of the Board and CFO of WISeKey.
- Previously (Nov. 2, 2020): WISeKey to acquire ARAGO