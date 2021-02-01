GOP senators pitch alternative COVID relief package
Feb. 01, 2021 4:31 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor15 Comments
- A group of 10 Republican senators led by Susan Collins of Maine is pitching a new coronavirus relief plan with a $600B price tag, less than a third the size of the Biden administration's $1.9T proposal. The GOP said their plan is more targeted, offering smaller paychecks to fewer Americans and stripping out a measure that would have raised the minimum wage, but includes additional unemployment benefit extensions.
- Bigger picture: The low offer increases the likelihood that Democrats will seek to bypass Republicans to fund their proposal, and could further weigh on further cooperation between the two sides. A similar scenario was seen in 2020, when both parties were trillions of dollars apart for months, but only came together just before the Senate runoff election in Georgia. Biden has said the aid package is his top legislative priority and indicated he would pass it without bipartisanship support if needed.
- Quote: "We have a virus crisis; we have an economic crisis. We have to get shots in people's arms. We have to get the schools reopened so that parents can go back to work. And we need to provide direct relief to families and businesses across the country who are really struggling here," said National Economic council Director Brian Deese.
- Biden will meet with the Republican senators at the White House this afternoon to discuss the alternative proposal, but also needs to get his party on board for the $1.9T stimulus package. Democrats have a narrow majority in the Senate - with VP Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking vote - meaning Biden will require support from deficit-hawk Democrats from conservative states, like West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Montana's Jon Tester.