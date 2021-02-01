Gannett secures $1.045B debt refinancing

Feb. 01, 2021 6:51 AM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI)GCIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Gannett Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) has priced a $1.045B Term Loan B due February 2026 to refinance the 11.5% term loan entered into for the acquisition of Gannett Media Corp. at L+700, with a 0.75% LIBOR floor.
  • The new Term Loan B is expected to close early next week.
  • The new Term Loan B will save 375 bps in annual interest, resulting in ~$90M in cash interest savings in 2021.
  • The company is positioned to organically grow cash flows in 2021 and will be able to execute $100M-$125M in additional asset sales this year.
  • The loan will amortize quarterly at a rate of 10% p.a. beginning September 30, 2021 and yield-to-maturity to 8.65%.
  • Following these transactions, total debt outstanding will be $1.545B, includig $1.045B Term Loan B, $497.1M 6% senior secured convertible notes, and $3.3M of legacy Gannett Media Corp. 4.75% senior secured convertible notes.
