Ault Global to resume bitcoin mining at energy-efficient facility in southern Michigan

  • Ault Global's (NYSEMKT:DPW) subsidiary, Ault Alliance, closed the acquisition of a 617k sq. ft. energy-efficient facility located on a 34.5-acre site in southern Michigan.
  • The Company will resume bitcoin mining at the location by acquiring 1,000 new S19 Pro Antminers from Bitmain.
  • The acquisition secures up to 300MWs of critical power capacity under a perennial energy abatement agreement with guaranteed pricing at relatively low energy rates for the next five years.
  • DPW says that "Securing a low-cost source of energy is a critical component in profitably mining cryptocurrencies."
  • Shares +4% premarket.
  • Press Release
