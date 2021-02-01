Ault Global to resume bitcoin mining at energy-efficient facility in southern Michigan
Feb. 01, 2021 6:54 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)NILEBy: SA News Team
- Ault Global's (NYSEMKT:DPW) subsidiary, Ault Alliance, closed the acquisition of a 617k sq. ft. energy-efficient facility located on a 34.5-acre site in southern Michigan.
- The Company will resume bitcoin mining at the location by acquiring 1,000 new S19 Pro Antminers from Bitmain.
- The acquisition secures up to 300MWs of critical power capacity under a perennial energy abatement agreement with guaranteed pricing at relatively low energy rates for the next five years.
- DPW says that "Securing a low-cost source of energy is a critical component in profitably mining cryptocurrencies."
- Shares +4% premarket.
