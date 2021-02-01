Eaton boost offering through Cobham Mission Systems acquisition for $2.83B
Feb. 01, 2021 7:05 AM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN)ETNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to acquire Cobham Mission Systems for $2.83B, inclusive of $130M in tax benefits.
- Excluding the amount paid for tax benefits, the purchase price represents approximately 14 times CMS’s 2020 EBITDA and 13 times its estimated 2021 EBITDA.
- “Cobham Mission Systems’ highly complementary products and strong position on growing defense platforms will enhance our fuel systems business and position our Aerospace business for future growth,” said Heath Monesmith, president and chief operating officer, Industrial Sector, Eaton. “We look forward to welcoming CMS to Eaton.”
- The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
- Source: Press Release