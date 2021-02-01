BP sells Oman gas block to Thailand's PTT in $2.6B deal

Feb. 01, 2021 7:06 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)BPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • BP agrees to sell a 20% stake in Oman's Block 61 to Thailand national energy firm PTT for $2.6B.
  • Block 61 is BP's biggest asset in Oman and has a combined production capacity of 1.5B cf/day of gas and more than 65K bbl/day of condensate, including the largest tight-gas development in the Middle East; BP will remain operator of the block, holding a 40% interest.
  • "This agreement allows us to remain at the ‎heart of this world-class development while also making important progress in our global ‎divestment program," which BP wants to reach $25B in proceeds by 2025.
  • "BP is a Buy for its for its liquefied natural gas portfolio," Mirsad Tulic writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
