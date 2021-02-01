BP sells Oman gas block to Thailand's PTT in $2.6B deal
Feb. 01, 2021
- BP agrees to sell a 20% stake in Oman's Block 61 to Thailand national energy firm PTT for $2.6B.
- Block 61 is BP's biggest asset in Oman and has a combined production capacity of 1.5B cf/day of gas and more than 65K bbl/day of condensate, including the largest tight-gas development in the Middle East; BP will remain operator of the block, holding a 40% interest.
- "This agreement allows us to remain at the heart of this world-class development while also making important progress in our global divestment program," which BP wants to reach $25B in proceeds by 2025.
