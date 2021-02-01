TCF National Bank acquires BB&T Commercial Equipment Capital
Feb. 01, 2021
- TCF Capital Solutions, a division of TCF National Bank (NASDAQ:TCF) has acquired BB&T Commercial Equipment Capital (CEC), which includes a portfolio of ~$1B of equipment finance leases and loans.
- Approximately 60 employees from Truist/CEC have joined the company as a result of the transaction.
- “We are excited the talented and experienced CEC team has joined TCF. The CEC business model is very complementary and consistent with the TCF Capital Solutions business model, which we believe will create significant incremental growth opportunities for our entire bank,” said Bill Henak, Senior Executive Vice President, TCF Specialty Finance.