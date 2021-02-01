KeyBanc cautious on Lowe's with tough comparable ahead
- KeyBanc Capital Markets drops Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) to a Sector Weight rating after having it set at Overweight.
- "While we remain positive on CEO Marvin Ellison's transformation of Lowe's, and see potential NT upside to Street numbers, we see risk ahead. LOW has very difficult comparisons (comps of over 30%), it may have more risk from its higher DIY exposure(75% for LOW vs.60% for HD), and valuation is elevated," updates the firm.
- KeyBanc expects the pandemic-influenced jump in DIY projects will revert back to more Pro projects after the vaccines are distributed, which it sees as a second-half risk factor for Lowe's in comparison to Home Depot.
- Shares of Lowe's are flat in premarket action at $166.89.
- Lowe's isn't due to report earnings until the last week of February.