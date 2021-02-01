Diversified Healthcare Trust provides business updates, amends credit facilities
Feb. 01, 2021 8:10 AM ETDiversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), ALRDHC, ALRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Diversified Healthcare Trust's (NASDAQ:DHC) senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP) Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) partnered with CVS to administer vaccines to SHOP community residents and staff and it expects to complete vaccinations at its communities by 1Q21 end.
- As of Jan.29, more than 65% of residents and more than 30% of staff at DHC's SHOP communities, have received vaccinations.
- For the months ended Sept. 30, Oct. 31, Nov. 30 and Dec. 31, 2020, average occupancies in DHC's SHOP segment stood at 74.5%, 73.8%, 72.5%, and 70.7%, respectively.
- Rolling four-week average sales leads as of Jan. 24, 2021 stood at 83% higher than the rolling four-week average sales leads at the beginning of 4Q20.
- Agreements governing DHC's revolving credit and term loan facilities wherein certain financial covenants have been waived through June 30, 2022.
- Also, it has an additional option to extend the maturity of the revolving credit facility to January 2024 with commitments being reduced from $1B to $800M.
- With the repayment of a $200M term loan, DHC's ability to fund capex increased to $350M annually from the earlier $250M.
- SA Contributor Trapping Value made a strong bull case for Diversified Healthcare Trust based on vaccine development.