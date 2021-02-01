Diversified Healthcare Trust provides business updates, amends credit facilities

Feb. 01, 2021 8:10 AM ETDiversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), ALRDHC, ALRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Diversified Healthcare Trust's (NASDAQ:DHC) senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP) Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) partnered with CVS to administer vaccines to SHOP community residents and staff and it expects to complete vaccinations at its communities by 1Q21 end.
  • As of Jan.29, more than 65% of residents and more than 30% of staff at DHC's SHOP communities, have received vaccinations.
  • For the months ended Sept. 30, Oct. 31, Nov. 30 and Dec. 31, 2020, average occupancies in DHC's SHOP segment stood at 74.5%, 73.8%, 72.5%, and 70.7%, respectively.
  • Rolling four-week average sales leads as of Jan. 24, 2021 stood at 83% higher than the rolling four-week average sales leads at the beginning of 4Q20.
  • Agreements governing DHC's revolving credit and term loan facilities wherein certain financial covenants have been waived through June 30, 2022.
  • Also, it has an additional option to extend the maturity of the revolving credit facility to January 2024 with commitments being reduced from $1B to $800M.
  • With the repayment of a $200M term loan, DHC's ability to fund capex increased to $350M annually from the earlier $250M.
  • SA Contributor Trapping Value made a strong bull case for Diversified Healthcare Trust based on vaccine development.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.