Rapid7 buys Kubernetes security provider, Alcide
Feb. 01, 2021 9:26 AM ETRapid7, Inc. (RPD)RPDBy: SA News Team
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) acquires Alcide.IO for total purchase price of ~$50M.
- Alcide.IO is a provider of Kubernetes security based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Alcide's technology is built to bridge security and DevOps with code-to-production security for Kubernetes deployments.
- The acquisition will expand and strengthen RPD's cloud security offering.
- This is the second acquisition RPD has made in the cloud security market in the past nine months, having acquired DivvyCloud this past April.
- The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact to Rapid7’s financial results for calendar year 2021.
- Press Release