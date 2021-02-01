Rapid7 buys Kubernetes security provider, Alcide

  • Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) acquires Alcide.IO for total purchase price of ~$50M.
  • Alcide.IO is a provider of Kubernetes security based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Alcide's technology is built to bridge security and DevOps with code-to-production security for Kubernetes deployments.
  • The acquisition will expand and strengthen RPD's cloud security offering.
  • This is the second acquisition RPD has made in the cloud security market in the past nine months, having acquired DivvyCloud this past April.
  • The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact to Rapid7’s financial results for calendar year 2021.
  • Press Release
