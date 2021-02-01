L3 Harris Technologies nabs next phase of missile defense contract
Feb. 01, 2021 9:29 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)LHXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) traded 1.9% higher premarket on receiving a $121M U.S. Missile Defense Agency contract to build space flight hardware to demonstrate the company’s solution for the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor program.
- In this development program, the Missile Defense Agency awarded L3Harris a study contract in 2019 as the prior phase.
- "L3Harris is leveraging our long-standing expertise in infrared remote sensing, advanced processing and communications, in addition to our recent wins in responsive space missions, to enable the Missile Defense Agency to quickly field significantly more capable and cost-effective mission solutions to address these threats," President, L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems Ed Zoiss commented.
- The company is also competitively selected for two other layers of the missile warning and defense architecture.