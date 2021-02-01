Seanergy Maritime inks new time charter agreements

Feb. 01, 2021 9:57 AM ETSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)SHIPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP -2.3%) entered into time charter contracts for two additional Capesize vessels with Anglo American, global mining corporation, and Pacbulk Shipping, a major Asian drybulk operator.
  • Separately, another Capesize vessel is extending its current time charter employment.
  • M/V Fellowship and M/V Geniuship are expected to commence in early 2Q21 with a term of minimum 12 to maximum 15 months and ~11 to 14 months, respectively.
  • M/V Gloriuship's term is extended for a period commencing from the expiration of the current T/C in June 2021 until maximum April 2022.
  • Post the delivery of the M/V Fellowship and the M/V Geniuship to their subject charterers, 82% of the company's fleet will be employed under index-linked time-charters.
