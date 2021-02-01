Annual semiconductor sales increased 7 percent last year
Feb. 01, 2021
- Global semiconductor sales increased 6.5% to $439B in 2020, according to trade group Semiconductor industry Association.
- In December, semi sales increased 8.3% on the year and declined 2% on the month. Q4 sales were also up 8.3% Y/Y and were 3.5% higher than Q3.
Image credit: SIA
- Regionally, the Americas market posted a nearly 20% Y/Y gain in semi sales for 2020. China sales were up 5% and the region remained the largest semi market. Europe posted the only decline with sales falling 6% on the year.
- The largest semiconductor categories by sales were logic with $117.5B in 2020 sales (+10%) and memory at $117.3B. Within memory, NAND was the standout with $49.5B in revenue, up 23%.
- The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (NASDAQ:SOXX) is currently up 1.4% versus the 0.8% gain for the broader tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK).
- Semi stocks on the move include Cree (CREE +7.0%), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS +5.2%), NXP Semi (NXPI +4.8%), and Qorvo (QRVO +2.6%).
- Earlier today, ON Semi reported Q4 beats with record automotive revenue due to the global recovery in the end market.
- The news provided tailwinds for auto exposed semi names like NXP and Cree. NXP will report its own earnings after the bell today.