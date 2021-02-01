Puration and North American Cannabis confirm strategic negotiations
- Puration (OTCPK:PURA) and North American Cannabis (OTCPK:USMJ) confirms entering strategic negotiations.
- PURA produces EVERx CBD Sports Water with over $2M in annual sales; and USMJ runs a cannabis ecommerce business that includes a cannabis products logistics operation.
- The two companies share the same majority shareholder, and now plan to construct a strategic and synergistic strategy designed to optimize shareholder value for both companies within the evolving cannabis economic sector.
- PURA has already established partnerships with Alkame (OTCPK:ALKM) and PAO Group (OTCPK:PAOG).