Puration and North American Cannabis confirm strategic negotiations

Feb. 01, 2021 10:15 AM ETPuration, Inc. (PURA)PURA, USMJ, ALKM, PAOG, USMJBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Puration (OTCPK:PURA) and North American Cannabis (OTCPK:USMJ) confirms entering strategic negotiations.
  • PURA produces EVERx CBD Sports Water with over $2M in annual sales; and USMJ runs a cannabis ecommerce business that includes a cannabis products logistics operation.
  • The two companies share the same majority shareholder, and now plan to construct a strategic and synergistic strategy designed to optimize shareholder value for both companies within the evolving cannabis economic sector.
  • PURA has already established partnerships with Alkame (OTCPK:ALKM) and PAO Group (OTCPK:PAOG).
