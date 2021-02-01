IZEA reports record record bookings for Managed Services in January
Feb. 01, 2021 10:36 AM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)IZEABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- IZEA Worldwide (IZEA -7.1%) sets a record for the best January for Managed Services bookings in the history of the company, bolstered by strong repeat business and expanding contract sizes as well as the addition of new customers in the month.
- CEO comment: "We are very close to exceeding all of Q1 2020 Managed Services bookings at this point, and continue to develop a robust pipeline for potential opportunities throughout the quarter. IZEA is very well positioned to show growth in managed services bookings as compared to Q1 of last year while the pandemic continues to impact many of our previous customers.”
- IZEA’s total active SaaS customer base increased to break new record numbers in January 2021, largely driven by signups for IZEAx Discovery, the company’s self-service influencer discovery tool.
- The active customer count for IZEAx Discovery in January has more than doubled Y/Y.