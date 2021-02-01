Diana Shipping, Safe Bulkers raised to Buy at Stifel
Feb. 01, 2021 12:32 PM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX), SBDSX, SBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Diana Shipping (DSX +14.7%) charges to its highest level in nearly a year after Stifel upgrades shares to Buy with a $3.50 price target, citing an improved outlook for the dry bulk market.
- Following one of the worst years on record for dry bulk, the firm notes demand for underlying commodities such as iron ore, steel and aluminum began to accelerate late last year and should continue to improve through 2022.
- "We estimate overall dry bulk demand growth of at least 3.8% in 2021, and when compared to supply growth of 2.7%, the supply/demand fundamentals should drive a favorable environment for the ship operators," including Safe Bulkers (SB +8%), which the firm also raises to Buy with a $3 target.
- Diana Shipping shares have surged 36% since Babis Tsamkosoglu's analysis was published last month on Seeking Alpha.