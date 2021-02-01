Lumentum Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.91 (+24.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $480.81M (+5.0% Y/Y).
  • Expected Non-GAAP gross margin of 51.9% and operating margin of 33.8%.
  • Over the last 2 years, LITE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward.
