Lumentum Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2021 12:34 PM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)LITEBy: SA News Team
- Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.91 (+24.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $480.81M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Expected Non-GAAP gross margin of 51.9% and operating margin of 33.8%.
- Over the last 2 years, LITE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward.