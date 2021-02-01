Waddell & Reed Financial Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2021 12:36 PM ETWaddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)WDRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $267.05M (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WDR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.