HCA Healthcare Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2021 12:42 PM ET
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.59 (+16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.99B (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Same facility equivalent admissions estimate: -4.27%.
- Same facility revenue per equivalent admission estimate: +10%.
- Over the last 2 years, HCA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
