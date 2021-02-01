Sensata Technologies Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2021 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $891.96M (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ST has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.