Hubbell Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2021 1:10 PM ETHubbell Incorporated (HUBB)HUBBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (-7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (-3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUBB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.