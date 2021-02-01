Brooks Automation Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETAzenta, Inc. (AZTA)AZTABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+82.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $243.62M (+15.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BRKS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.