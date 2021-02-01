Naked Brand raises $50M with share offering
Feb. 01, 2021 4:12 PM ETCenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)CENNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 29,415,000 shares at a price of $1.70 per share.
- The estimated proceeds to the company from the offering are expected to be about $46.9M after deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses.
- Shares of Naked are inactive in the AH session after falling almost 14% today.
- The company pushed forward with the offering after seeing a more than 600% jump in share price in 2021 as part of the GameStop-Reddit short squeeze sensation. NAKD is one the stocks that Robinhood restricted trading on.