Naked Brand raises $50M with share offering

  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 29,415,000 shares at a price of $1.70 per share.
  • The estimated proceeds to the company from the offering are expected to be about $46.9M after deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses.
  • Shares of Naked are inactive in the AH session after falling almost 14% today.
  • The company pushed forward with the offering after seeing a more than 600% jump in share price in 2021 as part of the GameStop-Reddit short squeeze sensation. NAKD is one the stocks that Robinhood restricted trading on.
