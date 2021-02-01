Harmonic gains 2.8% after Q4 beats with broad strength, record bookings
Feb. 01, 2021 4:14 PM ETHarmonic Inc. (HLIT)HLITBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is up 2.8% in early postmarket going after topping expectations with fourth-quarter earnings, but with dim guidance for 2021 profits.
- Revenues grew 7.7% to $131.5M, and gross margin jumped to 55.3% (non-GAAP) from a year-ago 52.3%. In particular, cable access gross margin jumped to 53.7% from 38.3%, making up for a slight margin decline in Video.
- Operating income was $23.4M, up from $14.8M, and EBITDA was $26.4M vs. a year-go $17.6M.
- And net income rose to $20M from $12.1M.
- Harmonic's fourth-quarter results reflect the competitive advantages and complementary strengths of our Cable Access and Video segments," said President/CEO Patrick Harshman. "Both segments delivered sequential and year over year growth in revenues and operating margins. Record quarterly bookings, and record backlog and deferred revenue, demonstrate strong business momentum as we enter 2021.
- For Q1, it's guiding to net revenues of $97M-$107M (vs. consensus for $100.7M) and EPS of $0.00-$0.04 (vs. expectations for $0.03).
- And for the full year, it forecasts revenues of $430M-$465M (vs. consensus for $458.1M) and EPS of $0.09-$0.31 (below expectations for $0.35).
- Revenue by segment: Video, $86M (up 8.7%); Cable Access, $45.5M (up 5.8%).
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
