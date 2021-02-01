Mitek Systems launches $125M convertible senior notes offering
Feb. 01, 2021 4:16 PM ETMitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)MITKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) plans to offer $125M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private offering.
- Initial notes purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $18.75M principal amount of Notes.
- Notes will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears with maturity on Feb.1, 2026.
- Net proceeds to be used for paying the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions; if initial purchasers exercise their option proceeds to be used to enter into additional convertible note hedge transactions and warrant transactions.
- Shares trading 0.77% down in after hours.