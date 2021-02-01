Google shutting down internal Stadia game development, focusing on platform
Feb. 01, 2021 4:32 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOG, GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Google (GOOG, GOOGL) says it's shutting down internal game development at its Stadia game-streaming service, looking to focus on building infrastructure and partnerships.
- Stadia's technology has been "proven and works at scale," Stadia's Phil Harrison says, and the company will still be investing in the platform.
- But "Creating best-in-class games from the ground up takes many years and significant investment, and the cost is going up exponentially. Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games."
- That also means that Jade Raymond is leaving Google to pursue other opportunities, and most of the SG&E team are moving on to new roles, Harrison says.
- Third-party games will continue to arrive on the platform, he says.